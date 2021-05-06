AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, which provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Sept. 6. A list of participating museums is online at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide.
“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We are grateful to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer, as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Blue Star Museums 2021 program! Thank you to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for participating in this impactful and highly anticipated program,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Because of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and their counterparts in the arts community, military families have the opportunity to create special memories and experience the arts again!”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. Military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for admission into a participating Blue Star Museum.
People collow Blue Star Museums on Twitter @NEAarts and @BlueStarFamily, #bluestarmuseums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.