Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 5-8, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Spencer Bemis, 34, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Damron, 35, of the 6200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Nov. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Samuel Matha Hauete, 18, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Shaffer, 32, of the 1700 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested at 5 p.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class B misdemeanor charge of interference with custody.
Cody Pitts, 28, of the 100 block of West Otter Lane, Angola, was arrested at 5 p.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
Austin Ellenberger, 32, of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5 p.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
Jonathon Atteberry, 22, of the 9000 block West, C.R. 900 South, South Whitley, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Nov. 9 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging revocation of bond on a Level 5 felony charge of stalking; a Level 6 felony charge of intimidation; and Class A misdemeanor charges of theft and invasion.
