Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, cabaret theater, Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St., Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in Door 24. The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. An executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place immediately following the meeting. The agenda includes consideration of the DeKalb Central Perseverance Plan 2021-2022, recommendations on the DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School associate principal positions; and a resolution approving a pandemic stipend.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
