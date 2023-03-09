Grandfather, grandson share love of tractors

AUBURN — Passing it to future generations.
Arcola resident Lowell Felger won’t have to go far to find the next John Deere fan in his family. Thursday, grandson James Johnson, 16, was sitting right beside him, and the two were more than eager to talk about their love for tractors at the Winter Tractor and Gas Engine Show at the Kruse Plaza.
The show continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I don’t know, I guess basically the sound of them,” Felger said of his love for John Deere. “I had a good friend who kind of talked me into collecting John Deere.
“When I started, I just couldn’t stop.”
Felger has several John Deere tractors — a 1936 B, a 1941 H, a 1944 B, a 1945 A, a 1949 G and a 1958 620 —and a Ford tractor in his collection and Johnson has grown up around every one.
“I don’t know why I picked them,” Felger said. “I always wanted a G, and we run across one that I could afford. That one came from Wooster, Ohio.
“The 620, I went to an auction to buy a G, but I bought the 620 instead,” he said. “It had four new tires on it, new seat, the sheet metal was straight and it was a good looker for what shape it was in.”
Felger and Johnson estimated it took several years to complete the restoration.
The first John Deere that Felger acquired — the 1944 B — sits at home on jack stands waiting its turn to be finished. “I’ve run all the other ones in,” he said. “It’s mostly done. The main frame and the motor are done, the wheels are done. I just have to do the hood and the accessories to get it finished.
“It’s my goal to get it finished this spring, but I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle.
Six years ago, John Deere started an expo that takes place every two years in different cities, and Felger has been to each one.
He makes it to about three shows a year, traveling to LaGrange, as well as Nebraska, New York and southeastern Kentucky to name a few.
“We enjoy the shows. You meet people that have a lot of the same ideas that you have,” Felger said.
“My grandson, we got him started when he was about 3 years old.
“I bleed green,” Johnson chimed in.
“He owns all of them, but we kind of do it together,” he said, gesturing to Felger.
“Most kids nowadays are into technology. I’ve really taken a liking to these tractors,” Johnson said. “I’ve been around them all of my life.
“You just can’t stop watching them. It’s fascinating how they run and how they work, and especially how long ago they had them going.”
At 13, Johnson completely painted every inch of the 1941 H series, which was acquired at a show in Grand Island, Nebraska.
“We took one out there to show it and brought two back,” Felger said with another chuckle.
