Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.