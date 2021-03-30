AUBURN — The Northern Indiana Grandparents Support Group will resume meeting Tuesday, April 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St.
Denise Wells of the Northeastern Center will speak about mental health and emotional needs of children at this time.
Grandparents who are involved with raising their grandchildren or great-grandchildren are welcome.
