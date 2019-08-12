AUBURN — A Garden to Table cooking class will take place Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. in Auburn.
“Many of us get intimidated by all the fancy cooking shows and the colorful photos of food dishes that scroll across our Facebook screen from time to time. But making a chef-worthy meal is not as difficult as you may think,” said Joan Hursh of the DeKalb County Extension Homemakers.
Lori Berndt, owner of The Olive Twist in Auburn, will show participants how to use flavored olive oils and vinegars on fresh garden produce to spice up dishes for any night of the week. Each participant will get to try her tasty food samples that night.
The event will be held on the lower level of the County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. The parking lot and entrance are on 10th Street.
To register, call Hursh at 925-0617. The registration fee of $10 should be paid prior to the class date. Checks should be made payable to DeKalb County Extension Homemakers and mailed to Joan Hursh, 4295 C.R. 47, Auburn, IN 46706.
Handicap-accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate people with special needs.
