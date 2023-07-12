WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council accomplished several tasks at Tuesday’s meeting.
Three new officers took their oaths to join the Waterloo Marshal’s Department: Truman Owsley, Andrew Spangler and Zachary Workman.
The council granted the Waterloo Park Board $35,000 from the supplemental local income tax toward a new parking lot at Veteran Memorial Park.
The Waterloo Park Board will be grilling up burgers in the park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Francis Thomson Park to raise more funds for the sidewalks that connect the parking lot to the veterans memorial. Lunch includes choice of cheeseburger, hamburger or pork patty. Pasta salad, baked beans, chips and a cookie are included for $10.
Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski has implemented new software that will go live this week. The software can alert residents to work being done in their area, when leaf and brush will be picked up on their street and events happening in Waterloo. Residents will be able to receive those alerts the way they choose — by text, phone or or email. Notices went out in the mail July 7. Residents are encouraged to sign up.
The council awarded Ottenweller Contracting LLC the bid to relocate a sewer line on U.S. 6 at a cost of $380,122. Most of that cost will be picked up by the Indiana Department of Transportation as they have required the city to move that line so they can upgrade the bridge at Cedar Creek east of town on U.S. 6.
Tracy Bell, executive director DeKalb County on Aging, was at Tuesday’s meeting. Council members learned of all the services the agency offers DeKalb County citizens, including DART.
Bell also shared the needs they have to implement a new kiosk system and Americans with Disabilities Act doors. Council members agreed to fund the remaining $6,000 for the kiosk, half of the first year’s support software and $3,500 for the door that will give two ADA access points at the Heimach Center.
