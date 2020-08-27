AUBURN — Walmart Supercenter 1570 recently donated $3,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to aid in hunger relief efforts. The funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within DeKalb County.
According to Feeding America, over 880,000 people in Indiana are struggling with hunger, 274,000 of which are children. DeKalb County has approximately 4,700 residents who regularly experience food insecurity.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now,” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said in a news release.
The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 2,400 pounds of donated livestock, providing 9,700 more meals through local hunger relief agencies.
“We are so thankful to have our local Walmart, who is continuously committed to helping us respond to the needs of those in our community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they are able to spend less on food. Right now, that is so important,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.6 million pounds of meat, providing over 6.4 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out to help, visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
