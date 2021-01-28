First of two parts
AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley laid out his hopes for Auburn in 2021 in a presentation to the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Ley spoke on video Thursday for the chamber’s “DeKalb Vision 2021: Cities and Towns.”
Also participating were Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt, Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard and Hamilton Town Manager Brent Shull. A story in Saturday’s edition will cover their remarks.
Ley listed more than a dozen projects Auburn will pursue in 2021.
Auburn opened its new Eckhart Skate Park last September, and Ley outlined plans to enhance and expand it through “Skate Park 2.0.” His goals call for adding features, including a dirt track for BMX bicycles. Construction is likely in 2022, with a need for fundraising before then.
A local businessman has offered a matching grant of $50,000 to provide grants for people who cannot afford to install new sidewalks. The city will work on establishing qualifications for grant recipients.
Auburn launched a new, residential sidewalk replacement program last year, using city labor for substantial discounts. “We installed more sidewalks in 2 1/2 months … than we did in the previous 15 years combined,” Ley said.
Several feasibility studies are in progress, Ley said. He soon will reveal the findings about a potential railroad overpass in south Auburn, with construction likely in 2026 or later. The city also has studied the potential uses for its old power and water building on South Wayne Street.
Work has begun on master plans for city parks, the city’s overall future through 2040 and a southern-area water system plan for serving areas south of the city to the DeKalb-Allen county line. The city already has a sewer plan for that region.
City officials also are working with the Indiana Department of Transportation to plan improvements to busy S.R. 8 on the city’s west side. A multi-year project would aim to improve traffic safety and flow, along with adding sidewalks.
“We are working as hard as we can to try and get a grocery store on the east side of Auburn” by calling potential developers, Ley said. “We hope we’re successful in 2021.”
Ley reported that the Auburn Essential Services broadband network for data and video is starting to expand in Garrett. He said AES someday will serve the entire Garrett community, and he hopes it can reach “as far out in DeKalb County as we can expand it.”
City officials have been working for more than a year to reduce electricity costs for large commercial and industrial customers. “We hope in 2021 we’re able to put some action in that will affect those rates,” Ley said.
Auburn leaders are looking for a site to build a new campus for the Auburn Street Department. Ley said its home near Eckhart Park has become too small and outdated.
Ley hopes to launch a youth advisory council that was delayed in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor said he and new Police Chief Doug Harp are working to establish a multi-agency drug task force.
“I feel very strongly about cleaning up the drugs in our community,” Ley said.
A trap-neuter-release program is in the works to deal with stray cats. “We know we’ll get that implemented in 2021,” Ley pledged.
“I feel very strongly that we should be expanding our city’s boundaries” through annexation on all sides over the next couple of years, Ley said.
Ley also highlighted accomplishments of 2020. He said he attended more than 1,500 meetings and appointments and started or completed 43 projects.
“The biggest thing of the year was the announcement of the Credent office building in downtown Auburn,” Ley said. Credent Wealth Management is beginning work on a three-story office building at 200 E. 7th St., on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.
Ley reactivated the city Tree Commission. “They’re going to be very active in years to come,” he predicted.
The city also saw installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station No. 2 on Grandstaff Drive for mothers to surrender their infants.
