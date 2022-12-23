AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council discussed at length revisions to its itinerant vendor provisions Tuesday.
Later, the council also voted to retain its own legal representation beginning in 2023.
While the itinerant vendor ordinance eventually passed 6-0 on first reading, several council members offered thoughts and opinions on different aspects, including differences between a food truck versus a mobile vendor, inspections and other guidelines.
“A food truck, of course, sells food and a mobile vendor can sell wares and goods. I guess I’d like to know what goods are,” Denny Ketzenberger asked.
“Are they selling food? What are they doing?”
“If they’re licensed as a food truck, they’re a food truck. If they aren’t, they fall under the itinerant vendor,” Mayor Mike Ley responded.
“There’s this bus in town that I don’t know anything about. I’ve never been there but I’ve seen it around and they’re full of food,” Ketzenberger continued.
“I’m concerned about that. I did some looking into Indiana code. I noticed she has to have a label, which she does have a label, but on that label, there’s supposed to be a date when it was manufactured. I did not see a date on any of those labels.
“I’m kind of concerned about that.”
“For the food truck permits, specifically, they have to go through the county health department and get a permit,” council member Natalie DeWitt said. “Since she’s not actually making food on the bus, she doesn’t qualify.”
“We clarified in the ordinance a mobile vendor versus a food truck,” Auburn Zoning Administrator Kellie Knauer said. “A food truck has to have an affiliation or commissary with a brick and mortar facility that is inspected by the health department where their products are stored, etc.
“They also have to prepare that food on site and prove to us that they have a health department certification.
“The truck that you’re talking about, I think, would fall under a mobile vendor unit,” Knauer told Ketzenberger. “It would not be applicable that they park in any of the proposed spots as a food truck. Ultimately, them participating with selling anything on a city street would have to come at the approval of the Board of Works.”
“She has to have that certification to handle (food) and her kitchen has to open to inspection,” Ketzenberger said. “I’m not complaining. I’m just saying. … There should be a date for when it was made.”
“We can check with the Board of Health to see how they view that situation where there’s pre-baked, pre-cooked, pre-packaged food,” Ley said.
“I think your questions are valid. We’re all kind of questioning how does that apply? We can check with the Board of Health and get some guidance on that.”
“What you’re describing is not a food truck by definition,” City Attorney Erik Weber noted. “The intent of this amendment was to try to streamline the process for food trucks.
“They’re becoming more of an extension … restaurants will have them. They’re not like what they used to be where they show up and park in front of Courtyard Park.
“The idea was this needed to be modified — and that’s what this is about — to give a streamlined process, so that food trucks can come in, apply for the year, know where they can go.”
Weber said other provisions have been in the ordinance for several years, but the council can revisit the ordinance and make changes.
“I certainly think it can be improved,” Weber said. “There’s probably more that can be looked at. This individual who has something that’s not a food truck, they would have to come to the Board of Works, and the Board of Works would have to decide where they can go, when they can go, that type of thing.”
“I have no problem with this,” Ketzenberger said. “I just don’t want anyone getting sick.”
Council President Matthew Kruse made a motion to hire Zach Lightner of Lightner Law Firm to serve as the council’s legal counsel for 2023.
The retainer would be $5,000 for the year and any additional services assessed at $200 an hour.
“Do we have money in the budget for this?” council member Mike Walter asked. Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller responded funds were available.
Council member Jim Finchum seconded the motion. While he agreed the council should probably have its own legal counsel, Walter said, “I have no idea who we are talking about here. I don’t know who we are getting or what we are really asking for.
“I am reluctant to do it at this time. That motion passed by a 5-1 vote, with Walter voting against the measure. Council member Kevin Webb was not present.
