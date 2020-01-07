AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will hold auditions for its spring show, “Little Red Riding Hood ... unplugged.”
Auditions are open to anyone 8 to 22 years old and will be held Sunday and Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Actors wanting to audition should access the website at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com and download the audition cuttings as well as completing the registration form.
“Little Red Riding Hood ... unplugged” tells the story of BB Wolff, who is tired of being typecast as big and bad and has talked the Good Fairy into rewriting one of her tales so he can show off his true acting talents.
Up to 35 young people will be selected for the show. Rehearsals will start Monday, Jan. 19, and take place Monday through Thursday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m. There might also be a Saturday morning or Sunday afternoon rehearsal if needed.
While all characters will not be needed for every rehearsal, there is an expectation that they will attend every rehearsal they are scheduled for unless prior arrangements have been made, the theater said.
Mary Kay Clark will direct this production of her original adaptation of the Grimm Brothers tale. Show dates will be March 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and March 14 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone with questions may contact Kent Johnson at kentdjohnson76@gmail.com or call 413-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.