One driver hurt in Sunday crash
AUBURN — A Garrett teen complained of head pain in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:16 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of S.R. 8 and Smaltz Way, Auburn Police reported.
Elia E. Tapia, 18, of Garrett, complained of head pain, according to a crash report. Tapia was examined by Parkview EMS medics before being released.
Tapia was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when she apparently rear-ended a stopped 2015 Chrysler 200, driven by Lauren Z. Tinkler, 18, also of Garrett.
Tinkler told police she was stopped at the stop sign when the crash occurred. Tinkler was not injured.
Police estimated total damage to both vehicles to be between $2,501-$5,000.
Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 24-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dylan Aker, 28, of the 5900 block South, C.R. 600 West 57, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a driving while suspended with prior charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessie Swick, 31, of the 200 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a possession of marijuana charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Claude Zebolsky, 36, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for stalking acts committed while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 4 felony.
Jesse Napier, 37, of the 900 block of Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of syringe, both Level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana with prior, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
James McCarty, 44, of the 2700 block of North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. March 25 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Oliva Shetley, 18, of the 5900 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. March 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of minor consumption, a Class B misdemeanor.
Todd Thrush, 45, of the 6800 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. March 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Caleb Baker, 22, of the 070 block of C.R. 72, Huntertown, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. March 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intimidation, battery and domestic battery, all Class A misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.