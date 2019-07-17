AUBURN — Two street-construction projects are scheduled to begin next week, the Auburn Street Department said.
Drivers are asked to avoid these construction areas if possible:
• South McClellan Street between 7th and 9th streets. The work is expected to take approximately week weeks.
• The intersection of 15th and South Jackson Streets to repair damage caused by a water main break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.