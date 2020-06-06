GARRETT — The JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced a variety of events that will take place at the center this summer.
Free summer teen programming will begin June 15, open to students entering grades 6-12. Each week of camp will focus on a different topic, including wellness, STEAM, volunteering and more. Programming will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Space is limited to 30 students each week. For more information and to register, visit myjamcenter.org/youth-family-3.
Adult and pediatric CPR, AED, first aid and bloodborne pathogen training will be June 19 from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $70 for members and $95 for non-members. Register by June 12 by stopping by the JAM Center or by calling 357-1917.
The JAM Center will host a family bike ride June 27 from 9-11:30 a.m. Beginning at Eastside Park and going to Westside Park and the JAM Center, families will learn more about and get to interact with different departments at the JAM Center through fun games and giveaways. Snacks will be provided by Greater Garrett, with children’s helmet giveaways by Parkview DeKalb (while supplies last), and four lucky winners will receive free bicycles courtesy of Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Summit City Bicycles and Fitness, Walmart of Auburn, Tom and Sue Blotkamp, Hudson Lowe and the Harlan Family. Additional sponsors include the Garrett Clipper and The Star. More information and registration can be found at the JAM Center; by calling 357-1917, and at myjamcenter.org/events.
Swim and sports camps will be offered for children ages 3-6 and 6-12. Focused on each child’s development, each camp will work on a variety of skills. Different camps will take place July 13-16, July 20-23 and July 27-30. The cost is $25 to $40, depending on the camp and the age of the child, and discounts are available for multiple weeks. For more information visit myjamcenter.org/events, call 357-1917 or visit the JAM Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.