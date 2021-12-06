AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners had a relatively light agenda on Monday with only a couple of action items on its agenda.
The commissioners addressed a resolution dating back to 2006, which gave two roads within the town of Corunna to the town.
The county gave a portion of South Street and East Street to the town in 2006. South Street runs from S.R. 327 to East Street on the town’s east side. East Street runs north and south to U.S. 6.
In 2006, Corunna provided $7,000 toward the widening and paving of a portion of the roadways.
County Attorney Jim McCanna said when the county went looking for a copy of the ordinance from 2006, it couldn’t be found.
“All we are doing now is blessing what was done back then,” he said.
The commissioners also addressed a request from the Indiana Department of Transportation for a small easement at the site of the new DeKalb County Highway Department on U.S. 6 in Waterloo. INDOT is planning on replacing the bridge over Cedar Creek on U.S. 6 in the spring of 2023.
The state will pay the county $1,000 for the easement.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said it is in the county’s best interest to do what’s right and give INDOT the easement they need for construction.
“I don’t see any reason to drag this out any farther,” Sanderson said.
