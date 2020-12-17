AUBURN — A DeKalb County homeowner fired his handgun at a man who now is charged with burglary and auto theft and was pounding on the home’s front door in an attempt to get inside, according to documents filed Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Nicholas J. Larkin, 36, of Defiance, Ohio, was arrested Monday night and faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony, and auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday by Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, on Monday at about 6:41 p.m. a couple and their two children were at their home in the 4400 block of Wilderness Cove, southeast of Waterloo, when a man, later identified as Larkin, entered the residence. One of the residents advised Larkin was not wearing a shirt and had a tattoo on his arm and on his back. He was holding a large knife when he came into the house and told the woman he would not hurt them if they gave him a car, the affidavit said.
The woman ran away from Larkin and ended up falling on the living room floor. She then kicked her legs to keep him away, Poe said.
The woman’s son heard the commotion and came upstairs from the basement. He gave Larkin some keys that were hanging near the interior garage entry door, the affidavit said. Larkin then got in the family’s gray 2011 Dodge Durango that was parked in the garage, drove it out of the garage and departed. He left behind a silver 21013 GMC Acadia that reportedly had been stolen in Williams County, Ohio, earlier in the day, the affidavit said.
At about 7:51 p.m., residents at a home in the 7600 block of C.R. 56 observed a Dodge Durango driving in their yard. A person who matched the description of the man from the Wilderness Court burglary came to the front door and began pounding on it in an attempt to get inside, the affidavit said.
“The homeowner then fired his handgun several times at the subject to keep him from entering the residence,” Poe said in the affidavit. Larkin then left.
A short time later a man discovered that his gray 2008 Nissan Altima had been stolen from his residence in the 5700 block of C.R. 75, which is directly to the south of the C.R. 56 residence. The Durango that had been stolen from Wilderness Court later was found abandoned in the woods near the C.R. 56 and C.R. 75 residences, the affidavit said.
At about 8:38 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police began chasing the Nissan and, after a short pursuit, Larkin crashed and fled on foot. He was taken into custody at about 8:41 p.m. and was found to have injuries that appeared to be from a gunshot wound, the affidavit said.
Larkin was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center and was found to have some shrapnel on him, but it did not appear he had been struck with any bullets, the affidavit said.
Poe said he was advised by an officer that a knife was inside the Nissan.
Larkin also gave medical personnel several different names and had to be identified by fingerprints, Poe said in the affidavit.
An initial hearing for Larkin is scheduled for today, Thursday, in DeKalb Superior Court II.
