AUBURN — Starting Monday around 8 a.m., the DeKalb County Highway Department will close C.R. 427 between C.R. 36 and C.R. 34 north of Auburn.
The half-mile stretch of highway will remain closed until at least 4 p.m. Thursday, while highway crews work with the county surveyor’s staff on the Eric Morris drain, where it crosses C.R. 427.
The official detour will follow C.R. 34 east to C.R. 35, south to C.R. 36 and then west to C.R. 427, when traveling south, or use the reverse of that route when heading north.
Residents who live on the closed section of C.R. 427 will be asked to access their homes from the south, said county Highway Superintendent Ben Parker.
Anyone who has questions may call the DeKalb County Highway Department 925-1864 or the DeKalb County Surveyor’s Office at 925-2222.
