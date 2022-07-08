AUBURN — Honored earlier this year as DeKalb County’s oldest living military veteran, Ellen (McNabb) Bates of Auburn is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Born July 9, 1922, in Auburn at a home on the corner of 19th and Van Buren streets, Bates graduated from Auburn High School in 1940.
In school, Bates said, she was very active in sports and music and played basketball through the Girls Athletic Association.
After high school, Bates attended the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, graduating in 1944.
“Of course, we were in war. I volunteered and took my examination at Baer Field and then I was in the Army for ’45 and ’46,” Bates said.
“I took my basic at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and then I spent the rest of my time in the service in West Virginia in Ashford General Hospital.”
While there, Bates worked on the surgical floor and also attended the hospital’s school for anesthesia, she said.
After leaving the service, Bates worked at a hospital in New Orleans, graduating as a certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in 1947.
She worked in Detroit and Florida as a nurse anesthetist before moving back to Indiana to work at the V.A. Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She married Howard Bates on May 15, 1955, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn and continued to work until the couple started a family.
“I was fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home mom,” Bates said.
“I had a happy marriage and was blessed with two children, William A. and Nancy E.”
William lives in Auburn and Nancy now lives in Connecticut.
“From then on, I did a lot of volunteer work … I was a room mother for both the children. Sometime it was difficult to get from one to the other.”
Bates also became very active as a volunteer with the Eckhart Public library and volunteered at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for 23 years.
Bates was quite the bowler, participating in a tri-state competition and being named bowler of the week by an area television station. She also was a golfer and made a hole-in-one.
Bates continues to exercise every day. Before she stopped driving at age 90, she participated in a water exercise class at the YMCA, she said.
She also has enjoyed playing bingo and played a lot of bridge — something she learned while in the Army.
She belonged to the Sigma Beta Sorority and later joined the associate chapter and was active for many years.
“Mom has just always taken care of her body and her mind,” daughter Nancy said.
“She’s always had a very strong will to persevere and overcome, regardless of the circumstance, and she’s always had a very positive attitude.”
“I’m not a pessimist,” Bates agreed.
With a love of music, Bates especially enjoys the voice of Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell.
In anticipation of her mother’s 100th birthday, Nancy said she went out on a limb and emailed O’Donnell’s fan club asking whether it might be possible to send her mother a card.
“I got an email back from the club president saying she thought they maybe could arrange for him to call her,” Nancy said.
“Mom was getting a lot of spam calls and when Daniel called, she didn’t answer the phone. He left a phone message and mom was in tears because she thought, ‘He’s never going to call back.’
“But he called back and he and mom had a conversation and it was like they knew each other!”
“It made my day, or my year!” Bates said.
In addition to her two children, Bates has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren — Allison (Preston) Hale of Fort Wayne and their children, Ryan, Meredith and Evelyn, and Ashley (Matthew) Rosenberg of Pittsburgh and their daughter, Delaney.
“I’m just an ordinary person and happened to live this long,” Bates reflected on becoming a centenarian.
“I wouldn’t trade my life for anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.