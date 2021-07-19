AUBURN — With the final connection made on the Auburn Waterloo Trail last week, DeKalb County Trails committee is ready to look toward future expansion of the trail system.
Chris Gaumer, DeKalb County Zoning Administrator presented the DeKalb County Commissioners with a DeKalb County Trail master plan on Monday morning.
Work on the master plan began in January 2020, but was slowed because of the COVID-19 virus. Just recently the plan was picked back up and finished.
With the approval of the commissioners, Gaumer said this was the first master plan that had been put together for the county as a whole.
“Promotion of the trail is important throughout the region,” he said.
The masterplan outlines additional trail options to connect with the Poka-Bache Trail, a north-south trail running from Oabache State Park near Bluffton through Steuben County. The county must have a masterplan to be able to take advantage of state matching grant dollars.
The north-south connection in DeKalb County would include the Rieke Park Trail through Auburn and the Auburn Waterloo Trail running along C.R. 427, with remaining segments yet to be completed according to the plan.
Gaurner said it is important to decide how the county can connect with trails in Steuben and Allen counties.
Several members of the public were on hand to speak on the issue, but only three were given the opportunity because of the commissioners’ full agenda.
Phil Carpenter, president of the St. Joseph River Parks Inc., spoke on the success of 1.3-miles of trail in the southeast portion of DeKalb County. The St. Joseph River Greenway runs from Riverdale Elementary to C.R. 64 along the St. Joseph River.
Carpenter said it is his organization's dream to extend the trail further south along the river to the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
The 1.3-mile trail was completed 20 years ago using private funding, with all maintenance being done by local volunteers.
Resident Pat Bowman took issue for the county for just now putting a trail master plan in place.
“It is an embarrassment we didn’t have a plan in place, we have missed out on money for years,” he said. “We need to get our county on board.”
Bowman said the best way to attract new residents is to have quality of life features they are looking for. One of those is outdoor activities, including trail systems.
In discussing future possibilities Councilman Mike Watson said he believes there has been a tremendous shift in public enthusiasm for trails over the past 10 years.
The biggest issue facing the county currently is the purchasing of land needed to complete a trail north and south.
The plan presented is a fluid one, which can be changed along the way as decisions are made.
During a DeKalb County Plan Commission meeting earlier this month Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, — co-chair of the Indiana Trails Caucus — endorsed the plan.
“I think you’ll be amazed at how much it’s used in the future,” he said of the tail system.
With approval discussion on the next phases of the trail will begin to shape with DeKalb County Trails.
Before breaking for lunch the commissioners took questions from Ryan Owen, a resident living at Holiday Lakes. Owen questioned the commissioners on why a driveway/road leading to his property and another individual's property wasn’t considered a county road.
The roads around Holiday Lakes were established in 1962, with the road leading to Owen’s property being established in 1977 when his house was constructed. The current road/driveway leading to his property is made with crushed limestone.
Since the driveway was never deemed a roadway by the county Commissioner Todd Sanderson said the best course of action might be to vacate the roadway, turning it over to the two land owners. This would allow them to make improvements to the driveway.
“I see this as more of a private driveway,” Sanderson said.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said he looked into the cost of paving that section of road and it comes with a price tag of around $25,000.
Parker did inform Owen — president of the Holiday Lake Association — that the remaining roads around the lake will be repaved in mid-August.
In other business
Two tracts of land on C.R. 61 which were previously owned by the county were sold at auction Wednesday morning. The first tract of land 14.736 acres sold for the minimum bid of $62,000 and the second a 5.088 acres tract sold for $22,000. Local resident Justin Shull purchased both pieces of land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.