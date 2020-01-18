AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 20 people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in DeKalb Superior Court I .
Clifford Bard of the 1500 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Byron Schonefeld of the 8100 block of Grace Avenue, Columbia City, was sentenced to 290 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Manis Huff of the 1000 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through July 15, 2021, and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was fined $50 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Meek of the 400 block of Martha Street, Angola, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Twinamaani Smith of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Bark of the 0900 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Jurich of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was fined $25 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua King of the 700 block of Oakdale, Garrett, was sentenced to three years in jail, all suspended except 134 days, for nonsupport, a Class D felony. He received credit for 67 days he served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 961 days and was fined $1.
Richie Worman of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and fined $1 for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case, he was sentenced to three years of incarceration, with credit for 186 days he served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a child, a Level 5 felony. He was fined $1.
Jacob Nodine, who is listed as an inmate at the Steuben County Jail, was sentenced to two years of incarceration and fined $1 for auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jose Gallegos Jr. of the 300 block of West Green Street, Butler, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Nathan Fraley of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hudson, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined an additional $50 for a separate charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Taylor of the 300 block of North Grandstaff Drive, Auburn, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Mahrle of Richland, Michigan, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for up to one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Tyler Lopez of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case he was fined $25 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Patrick Davidson of the 1400 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to six years of incarceration, all suspended except four years, for possession of a narcotic drug in the presence of a child, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 73 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for two years and was fined $1. In a separate case he was fined $1 for check deception, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Huff of the 700 block of Oakdale Street, Garrett, was fined $50 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Scott Christner of the 0800 block of Casebere Miller Road, Hicksville, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Roy Wilson of the 400 block of East Green Street, Butler, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jedadia Peterson of the 300 block of Longview Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
