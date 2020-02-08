AUBURN — The second annual Bootlegger’s Ball will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The collaborative event between the museum and the Eckhart Public Library offers an evening of dancing, hors d’oeuvres, access to the museum, a cash bar with period-themed cocktails and special exhibits exploring the city of Auburn’s history during the era. Period-appropriate dress is encouraged, but not required.
The event is for those age 21 and above, and tickets are required. The cost is $30 for individuals and $55 for couples. Tickets may be purchased on the museum website at tinyurl.com/bootlegger2020.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Monstrous: The Lore, Gore and Science Behind your Favorite Monsters,” by Carlyn Beccia. Find this fun children’s book at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Next week at the library:
Eckhart Envoys homeschool program: Homeschooled students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Bridge-A-Rama Bridge lessons: Learn to play bridge for free Monday from 5:45 -7:45 at Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St. Space in the sessions followed is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. The program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Babies and Books, aimed for children ages birth to 2 years will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Lego Club: Explore science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and art, and interact with your peers at Lego Club Wednesday from 4-5 p.m., at the Teen Library.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Family Storytime will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Story Explorers, aimed for children ages 2-6 years, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food preparation, food from other cultures and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Brews+Books Book Club: The group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
