Remember the sacrifices this weekend

DeKalb County residents are encouraged to attend Memorial Day services in their communities.
One service will take place Sunday in Alton Cemetery east of St. Joe. All other services take place at various times Monday.
Auburn
Hosted by Auburn American Legion Post 97.
11 a.m. Monday, in front of the cannon at the southwest corner of the DeKalb County Courthouse Square, Auburn, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, services will be at Auburn American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn.
Guest speakers will be state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, Mayor Mike Ley and Pam Shook, president of the Indiana Department of American Legion Auxiliary.
A flag burning ceremony will follow the services at the legion post.
A meal will take place after the service at the post.
Butler
Hosted by Butler American Legion Post 202.
11:30 a.m. Monday in Butler Cemetery, C.R. 28.
Guest speaker is Mayor Mike Hartman.
A light lunch will be served at the post afterwards.
Garrett
Hosted by Garrett American Legion Post 178.
11 a.m. Monday, American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett.
Guest speaker is Mayor Todd Fiandt.
The auxiliary will serve a beef and noodles meal afterwards.
The American Legion color guard will meet for breakfast at 6 a.m. Monday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1892 in Garrett. The unit will then offer memorial ceremonies at seven local cemeteries, beginning at 7 a.m. in Christian Union Cemetery on C.R. 7 north of S.R. 8.
The color guard also will conduct a brief service at 10 a.m. in the park next to City Hall in downtown Garrett, followed by a service at Altona Town Hall at 10:15 a.m.
St. Joe
Noon, Sunday, Alton Cemetery, S.R. 101 east of St. Joe. In the event of inclement weather, the service will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe.
Command Sgt. Major Brad McDaniel (USAR) will be the guest speaker.
A roster of veterans buried in Alton Cemetery will be read at the service.
Noon Monday, Leighty Hall, 102 3rd St., St. Joe. Memorial Day rememberance.
1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day service, Riverside Cemetery, 302 Ralph Sechler Drive. Cemetery is located next to the water tower.
Waterloo
Hosted by Waterloo Town Hall.
11 a.m. Monday, Veterans Memorial Park, 385 W Walnut St., Waterloo.
Pastor Sam Weicht is guest speaker.
Waterloo Girl Scout Troop 50690 and Auburn Troop 30034 will post the colors. The park board will present a wreath at the monument honoring all who served and paid the ultimate price.
