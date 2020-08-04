AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater continues its 12th season Friday with a free concert by Big Caddy Daddy, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union.
Big Caddy Daddy has been performing since 2008 and is known for its high-voltage fun, billing itself as “the tri-state area’s favorite party band,” the theater said.
Members of the locally based band are Todd Bishop on guitar and vocals, Meranda Garman on vocals, Doug Lude on guitars, sax and vocals, Gary Babineau on bass and Gary Wright on drums and vocals.
Beacon Credit Union will be raising money for Riley Hospital for Children. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the performance starting at 7:30 p,m.
Sunday, the Auburn Community Band will play a concert in the park at 2:30 p.m. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is the summer home of the Auburn Community Band, usually featuring it several times each summer. The band is directed by Don Riley, assisted by Angela Bassett.
The theater grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. Social distancing is required, and face masks are encouraged. Due to COVID19, no food or drink will be served on the property. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Spectators may bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To theater’s complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. Its FaceBook page offers up-to-date information.
