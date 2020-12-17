AUBURN — An Indiana State Trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck Wednesday while he was investigating a previous crash.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Interstate 69 near the southbound 328.4 mile marker, just south of the Auburn exit.
According to a news release, Trooper James Bailey was investigating a crash in his patrol car. It was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes for traffic control, with its emergency lights activated, when it was struck by another southbound vehicle.
Trooper Ben Walker’s preliminary investigation showed that Timothy H. Jones, 49, of Fort Wayne, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet passenger vehicle and attempting to reduce his vehicle speed as he approached the emergency vehicles at the initial crash scene.
While braking, Jones lost control of his vehicle on the icy road surface, and it struck Bailey’s patrol car in the driver’s-side rear corner, state police said. After striking the patrol car, Jones’s vehicle spun around and came to an uncontrolled stop, facing northbound in the southbound lanes in the middle of the interstate.
Neither Jones nor Bailey was injured during the crash, police said. Bailey was in the driver’s seat of his patrol car and wearing his seat belt during impact. Jones also was wearing his seat belt. Both vehicles had to be towed from scene due to disabling damage.
Indiana State Police reminded all motorists of the importance of driving with due regard for road and weather conditions, especially when approaching law enforcement and other emergency vehicles that are working on the roadways.
Police said it is imperative that all motorists drive without distraction and pay attention to the dangers that may lie ahead, especially during inclement weather. Too often, ISP troopers find that a motorist who was unable to maintain control of a vehicle prior to a crash was a motorist who was traveling too fast for the current conditions.
Indiana traffic law specifically states and requires that motorists “shall drive at a speed not greater than is reasonable and prudent for the given weather or road conditions … and upon approaching an authorized emergency vehicle, (a driver) shall proceed with due caution … and maintain a safe speed for road conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.