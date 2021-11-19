AUBURN — After weeks of showing drastic decreases in the numbers of new COVID-19 positive patients in DeKalb County, the numbers are going drastically in the wrong direction.
Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, DeKalb County is reporting one of the highest case counts in the state. On Friday, the DeKalb County Health Department reported 45 new cases, bringing this week’s total to 303.
The county was close to breaking a case record this week as 60 cases were reported on Wednesday and 62 on Thursday. The last time the county saw one-day numbers that high was December 2020.
The county also reported one death, which was reported in Tuesday’s numbers.
DeKalb County remained in the red this week on the state’s metric map for high spread.
To help stop the spread, a state vaccine and test clinic continues today at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from 12-8 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or residents can register at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Vaccines are available for those 5 and up.
This week’s case breakdown includes: 21 patients age 0-10, 42 in the 11-20 age group, 51 in the 21-30 age group, 51 in the 31-40 age group, 45 in the 45-50 age group, 42 in the 51-60 age group, 32 in the 61-70 age group, 16 in the 71-80 age group and three in the 81-90 age group.
This week’s 303 cases brings the county’s total to 7,214 from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The health department encourages residents to mask up and stay socially distant. If you are sick, stay home.
A second chilren’s vaccine clinic sponsored by the DeKalb County Health Department will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. for children 5-11. To register for the clinic visit ourshot.in.gov.
