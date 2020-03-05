AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Monte Brown Monday after a jury had found him guilty of being a serious violent felony in possession of a firearm.
Dakota Aikins, 23, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street was convicted of the Level 4 felony crime after a jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court II in January.
According to court documents, Aikins possessed a semi-automatic handgun after being convicted of dealing in methamphetamine.
He received credit against the sentence for 133 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
In other hearings in Superior Court II Monday:
• William Parker of the 4800 block of C.R. EF, Delta, Ohio, was sentenced to three years of incarceration for burglary, a Level 5 felony.
• Chance Mooney of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, all suspended except for 124 days already served while the case was pending, for burglary, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
• Netasha Chastain of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, all suspended except time already served, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
