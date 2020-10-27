AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department collected 330 pounds of food and $418 in donations during its drive-through flu shot clinic Oct. 16 at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
The food and funds were given to the Garrett Community Care Food Pantry operated by Garrett United Methodist Church. It serves 200 to 240 people each month, the department said.
Workers for the donation station were G.W. Murphy, David Childers and Jeff Smith.
