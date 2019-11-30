AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will host visits with Santa Claus on Dec. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge.
There will be a story time, visits, photo opportunities, cookies and letters to Santa. All are welcome.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Stargazing” by Jen Wang. Christine and Moon, two unlikely friends, have their friendship tested during the various trials of growing up. Find this graphic novel at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus during the week of Dec. 2-7:
Santa letters: The library will be accepting letters to Santa Claus at its locations and in the book drop on the corner of 12th and Van Buren Streets through Dec. 11. Santa will read the letters and send a personalized response.
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
Reader’s Delight Book Club: The group will read “A Christmas To Remember” by Lisa Kleypas, Lorraine Heath, Megan Frampton and Vivenne Lorret. Participants should feel free to just pick one or two of the short stories to read during the busy holiday season. The group will meet Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Babies and Books: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, the library’s youngest friends will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun, as the group maintains the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden, Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Time Travelers: The group will learn about Rollie Muhn, Auburn’s very own Santa, Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants will be signing cards for senior citizens, and there will be Christmas treats.
Family Storytime: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, Family Storytime will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up.
Story Explorers: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, the library’s growing and learning friends will access a world of creativity and discovery before heading to preschool Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children younger than age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
