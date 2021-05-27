AUBURN — DeKalb County employees will see a change in their health insurance carrier.
The DeKalb County Commissioners voted Monday to switch to an Anthem health policy through Insurance Trustees of Garrett.
The change will avoid a $146,000 increase in premium from the current PHP policy through Gallagher’s office in Carmel, county officials said.
The new Anthem policy reportedly will cost the county just over $2 million in its annual premium.
“I think it’s in the best interest of the employees and the county, both, to have no increase in insurance costs,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said Monday. He said Insurance Trustees assured him the company would do “whatever it takes” to make a smooth transition.
“It’s tough to leave a good provider, but the savings is there,” Sanderson said about the switch.
The change was approved by a 3-0 vote, but Commissioner Mike Watson said he voted yes “under protest.”
“I think this decision is not in the best interests of employees and the county,” Watson said. He said Gallagher is a known quantity and has provided an “outstanding job of customer service for the county.”
In the past two years, Gallagher has done a good job of negotiating to significantly reduce premium increases proposed by the carrier — a reduction from 25% to 10% a year ago, Watson said.
Staying with Gallagher would have meant much less work for county administrative employees, Watson said, adding, “There’s a monetary value in that, too.”
Remaining with PHP would have cost employees an extra $11 per month, Watson said.
It would have been “grossly unfair” to pass the increase to employees, Watson said. Because Hartman and Sanderson favored doing that if the county stayed with Gallagher, Watson said, he reluctantly voted in favor of the change to Insurance Trustees.
“I think it’s the wrong decision. I’m not comfortable with it. I think we’ll find out a year from now if we did or did not do the right thing,” Watson said.
“I’d love to be wrong” about the change, Watson added.
“I’d love to be right,” Hartman replied.
County Auditor Jan Bauman said she sees the points of view of all three commissioners.
“I do appreciate that you didn’t prolong it, because that really would be putting us in a pinch,” she said about her staff.
With the change of insurance carriers, premiums will remain the same for employees.
“If there’s a big increase next year, it’s going to be on employees, guaranteed,” Hartman said Monday.
“I will be adamantly opposed to passing that along to employees,” Watson replied.
County employees pay varying rates for health insurance, with options for two different levels of coverage: employee only — $993 or $1,220; employee and spouse — $3,085 or $3,768; employee and children $2,597 or $4,135; and employee and family — $5,330 or $8,504.
The county pays approximately 80% of the premium for employee-only, approximately 75-80% for employee and spouse, 63% or 76% for employee and children and 47% or 68% for employee and family, depending on coverage choice.
Watson said Anthem will credit employees for all deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses paid year-to-date under the PHP plan.
