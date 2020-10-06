AUBURN — In her home country of Latvia, Sabine Filippovica’s parents tried to discourage her from playing basketball.
She took up the sport, anyway, and began a path across thousands of miles to a new career. Today, Filippovica, 30, is a newly sworn U.S. citizen, about to become a full-time officer for the Auburn Police Department.
The Auburn Board of Works hired Filippovica late last month. After physical and psychological testing, the department expects she will be approved by late November.
“It’s been a long journey. I’m very excited,” Filippovica said this week.
The journey began when she was a 14-year-old track athlete with a desire to switch to basketball.
Her parents agreed to take her to a tryout, hoping she would see that basketball was “not for her,” she said.
“Once I got there, they picked me in the first round and said, ‘We’ll offer you a scholarship,’’” Filippovica said.
She played with Latvian national teams for the next five years, traveling to tournaments in 15 different nations across Europe.
Her talents and 6-foot height caught the attention of a community college in Independence, Kansas, and she jumped at the opportunity to travel to America.
“I was excited and nervous at the same time, but I was thankful that my parents let me come to the United States to pursue my dreams when I was 19,” she said. Based on her performance in two seasons with the Kansas college, Indiana Tech offered her a full-ride scholarship, and she moved to Fort Wayne nine years ago.
While playing her sport at Indiana Tech, Filippovica earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Explaining why a law-enforcement career appealed to her, she said, “You never know what to expect, because anything can come on any given day, and I guess I like the adrenaline that comes with the job.”
In her first job after college, Filippovica worked 2 1/2 years for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) in Fort Wayne. As a family coach, she facilitated visits for parents who had been separated from their children by court orders. She called it a good experience.
Filippovica then answered a job advertisement for the staff at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn.
“I knew I wanted to start in the jail, because I wanted to see the process — what happens when you bring people in,” she said.
At the jail, she learned how to deal with any type of situation, she said. Working as an intake officer, she met police officers from all local departments.
“Auburn just stuck out for me, and once I did a little more research, I liked the trainings they provided. … I’ve heard nothing but good things, so that was my choice of applying for Auburn,” she said.
Auburn hired Filippovica as a reserve officer in the summer of 2019. As she rose up a list of potential full-time officers, the Board of Works agreed to hire her, but had to wait for her to complete the process of becoming a U.S. citizen. That was being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We reached out to Jim Banks’ office, and they really helped her with her citizenship,” Lt. Martin D. McCoy said about the staff of northeast Indiana’s congressman. Filippovica took her oath as a U.S. citizen on Sept. 17. She describes it as “very humbling.”
“We’re super-happy to have her,” McCoy said. Only once before — and very briefly — did Auburn have two women on its police force. Soon, Filippovica will join Officer Kayla Ulinski to match that status.
Filippovica will have another female officer to compare experiences, but in 11 years, she has yet to meet another Latvian in America, she said.
She was born in the year Latvia gained its independence from the Soviet Union, so Filippovica has experienced Latvia only as a free nation.
“The biggest difference is the culture,” she said about life in her home country. Many buildings there date back to the 15th through 17th centuries, and “it’s very beautiful,” she said.
She has not traveled home for nearly four years, and her parents never have visited the United States, Filippovica said.
“Once I get settled in,” she said, “my mom and dad want to come visit me.”
