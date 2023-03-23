INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb High School students won two awards at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s State Career Development Conference.
Hosted by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the event took place Friday at the Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center in Indianapolis.
An annual event for Hoosier high school students enrolled in Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) to participate in competitive events that highlight the employability skills they have learned through the program.
Students competed in 14 categories. DeKalb placed first in the chapter brochure category. In addition, DeKalb student Sierra Brandenburg finished first in the cover design category.
As the gateway between industry and talent, DWD’s JAG program builds a talent pipeline to Indiana employers by helping high school students achieve success through high school graduation.
“JAG is helping young Hoosiers define who they want to be and equipping them with the necessary skills to be successful after graduation,” Holcomb said. “Through JAG, more Indiana students are earning their high school diploma, entering the workforce, enrolling in post-secondary education and enlisting in the military.”
JAG Indiana’s 15th annual Career Development Conference was the culmination of regional competitions, which focused on disciplines critical to employment. More than 140 students from 57 Indiana high schools advanced to the state conference for an opportunity to earn monetary awards by showcasing skills learned through the program, such as finance, entrepreneurship and project management.
“JAG is all about building tomorrow’s workforce, today,” said DWD Commissioner David J. Adams. “By connecting talent — especially at an early age — with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to access the market, and filling roles employers need immediately, we are moving Indiana forward together. Employers engaged with JAG students get the opportunity to see their future workforce and select their next employees, and students get introduced to real world employers, jobs and careers.”
The Jobs for America’s Graduates program is a state-based, national non-profit organization dedicated to helping high school students of promise who have experienced challenging or traumatic life experiences achieve success through graduation.
