AUBURN — A half-century tradition continues this weekend when the Auburn Kiwanis Club bakes its popular Holiday Loaf.
Since 1971, sales of the pumpkin-spice-flavored treat have raised more than $350,000 for Children First Center, based in Auburn.
Loaves priced at $3.50 will be sold at two drive-through locations for $3.50 apiece. Sites and times are:
• Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and
• Children First Center, 1752 Wesley Road, Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon; and next week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
“Children First Center’s mission is to help children and families become all they can possibly be. Our main goal is to keep children safe,” Maureen Prebynski, executive director, told the DeKalb County Commissioners last week.
Last year, the agency served more than 500 families in a six-county area of northeast Indiana, she said. More than 150 of those families lived in DeKalb County.
Children First Center chiefly operates through two programs.
Staff members of its Healthy Families program work one-on-one with families who have children from newborns to age 3.
The HOME program works closely with the Indiana Department of Child Services to provide home-based case management, supervised visitation, parent education and family preservation services.
“The goal with family preservation services is to keep the children in the home” by providing multiple services to families, Prebynski said.
A voluntary program helps families find housing, keep utilities on and learn to manage child behavior.
“We do a lot of parenting education within our programs,” Prebynski said.
