AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Commission Thursday denied the Auburn Sports Group's request for an economic development bond.
Thursday's brief meeting came after the commission had tabled the matter in September and again in November due to lack of proper paperwork by the Auburn Sports Group.
At those meetings, the commission agreed financing documents provided by Auburn Sports Group did not meet the commission's standards of verified proof of financing.
The economic development agreement with the county required Auburn Sports Group’s personal finance bonds to pass through the county, because $18 million in tax increment finance (TIF) dollars would be returned to the group to pay off a portion of the bonds.
Auburn Sports Group was requesting the use of 74% of the new property tax revenues generated solely by the investment within the Auburn Sports Park property on C.R. 11A and to limit this use to 18 years, according to a handout provided in November by Tim Ehlerding of FCI Construction, who represented the developers.
The funds requested by the group would have been used to finance the infrastructure required by the Auburn Sports Park. The infrastructure totals $18 million, or 28% of the total $64 million investment, according to Auburn Sports Group.
Thursday, the economic development commission's three members — Mike Watson, Ron Walter and Shelley Smaltz — concurred that financing documentation provided by Auburn Sports Group was not proof of financing.
Smaltz said she had spoken to three trusted banking professionals and they agreed the documentation was a proposal, subject to approval, and was a letter of interest.
"I tend to concur," Walter said.
"I really wish there was more meat on the bones. This is what we have. I think I stated in the last meeting that I certainly wanted to see more in terms of a commitment," he said. "I'm struggling to find that."
"I came up with the same conclusion," Watson said, adding that in the documentation provided, no financial institution was committing to make a loan.
The commission's attorney, Zach Lightner, agreed, noting that a broker cannot bind a lender and agree on a lender's behalf.
"There's nothing indicating a lender has signed on," Lightner said. "It's not what was requested."
"We provided everything we thought they needed, as far as proof of financing. They felt otherwise, so there's obviously a difference of opinion there," Ehlerding said after Thursday's meeting.
"We continue to move forward. It would have been nice to have the participation of the county, but that's not going to happen, at least in this way," Ehlerding said. "We'll continue to reach out to the county because, you know, we want the county to be a partner in the sports park. But with this direction, it does make it a little more difficult, but the park is still going."
"We really think within the next 30 to 60 days, we'll be digging dirt," he said of the project timeline.
"The excitement out there for this sports park is amazing, whether it's through the various youth leagues and what have you, to professional football and basketball players that are reaching out wanting to be part of this, the excitement is pretty amazing."
The Auburn Sports Park would transform the property on the north side of C.R. 11A to a state-of-the-art sports park with 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand and restrooms. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and an additional 7-on-7 football field. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and other amenities — a walking path, splash pad and parking for 2,000 cars.
The south side of C.R. 11A will feature a wide variety of development including four hotels, restaurants and a wide variety of businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.