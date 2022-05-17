AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Eric Christopher Culbertson of the 200 block of West 6th St., Auburn, received two 570-day sentences for operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.8 or more with a previous conviction, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time. His driving license was suspended for 2 1/2 years.
Elizabeth M. Ruiz of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jennifer M. Sawyer of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, received a 540-day suspended and 540 days of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Crystal R. Gibson of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zhonn Paw Bowser of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least 0.8 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 180 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
James Steven Miller of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 120 days.
