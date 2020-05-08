AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers is preparing to sell an extensive collection of World War II artifacts, uniforms, militaria and memorabilia at its inaugural Americana Festival & Auction this summer.
More than 1,500 lots will be offered without reserve through live and online bidding from June 11-14 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit organization based at Kruse Plaza, providing career pathway development to veterans and students.
The items for sale represent part of the collection the owners of Kruse Plaza acquired when they purchased the former National Military History Center in December 2018.
The auction lineup includes a Dodge WC57 Command Car, assigned to the 3rd Army motor pool during World War II and built especially for Gen. George Patton and his command.
The sale also features three vintage airplanes from the Hoosier Air Museum, which closed last fall and transferred most of its collection to Kruse Plaza.
“This is one of the largest collections of authentic World War II artifacts ever offered in one place, an absolute one-of-a-kind opportunity for the enthusiast or serious collector,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide and a co-owner of Kruse Plaza.
“Where else will you find General Patton’s command car selling alongside three vintage airplanes, all at no reserve? Taking inventory of this very special selection of militaria during our current crisis has also served as a fitting reminder to me that we have triumphed over enormous adversity before, and we will again.”
Forerunner of the post-war Dodge Power Wagon, the Dodge WC57 command car was produced from 1942-1945, with off-road capability and a 4x4 drivetrain. The car for sale was modified for Patton with armor plating and high-volume horns and siren. Armed with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun, it includes “three-star general” and “3rd Army HQ” pennants.
“This iconic vehicle is obviously not only very historically significant, it’s also eminently usable, even today, and would be a wonderful asset for parades, reenactments and period display,” Kruse said.
The three vintage aircraft offered for sale at no reserve are:
• a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub, used during World War II as the L-4 Grasshopper for reconnaissance, in “Lock Haven Yellow” paint. The Piper Cub was used as a trainer for thousands of civilian pilots since its introduction in 1937.
• a 1944 Cessna UC-78, nicknamed the “Bamboo Bomber” for its wooden wings and tail section. It was used to train bomber pilots during World War II and for military light transport, liaison and communications.
• a 1935 Speedbird, one-off experimental aircraft with a two-seat, side-by-side arrangement.
Kruse said the auction site will incorporate all safe social distancing and sanitation protocols. Auction previews are available for private viewing, also with safe social distancing protocols.
