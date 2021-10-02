AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H supporters showed their generosity at the 4-H auction Friday as they bid on livestock raised and shown by DeKalb County 4-H’ers.
Kalyn Heffley’s grand champion beef steer received the high bid of the auction, with Squier Pallets paying $7,000.
Heffley is the daughter of Chris Heffley and Desiree Heffley and a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons. A 10-year 4-H member, she plans to enlist in the military.
To those who might be considering joining the 4-H program, Heffley said, “Just go for it … Don’t be afraid to ask questions. You’ll never know everything because you’re always going to be learning.”
She thanked Squier Pallets for bidding on her steer Friday, as well as on other animals throughout her 4-H career.
A group of 22 businesses, families and individuals joined together to secure the winning bid on Carlie Taylor’s grand champion barrow. The group paid $3,800 for the animal.
“Thank you for supporting me. I’m sure they have supported me all my years,” Taylor said to the group.
She also encouraged others to take up the 4-H program.
“It’s a great, great opportunity for anyone,” she said. “You don’t have to be the best, or have the most expensive equipment. Make the most of what you’ve got.”
The nine-year 4-H’er is the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor and is a member of the Fairfield Farmers.
Lillian Tucker capped off her 10 years in 4-H, securing a $4,000 bid on her champion light weight dairy steer. A group known as “Friends and Family Tucker” was the winning bidder.
“It’s been the best 10 years of my life,” she said reflecting on her tenure as a 4-H’er. She met her best friend in 4-H, she added.
Currently attending Ivy Tech, Tucker plans to transfer and pursue a degree in animal science.
To her supporters she said, “Thank you, because without them I wouldn’t be able to do all this without their help.”
Squier Pallets paid $900 for two dairy items representing Logen Brand’s grand champion dairy winner.
Squier Pallets secured the winning high bid on numerous other auction items, including the two rabbits of siblings Paige and Nate Fillenwarth, paying $1,000 apiece. The siblings thanked Squier Pallets for their support.
Remington Winebrenner received a bid of $400 from Vision Source for her turkey, which was grand champion in this week’s commercial poultry show.
Milan Center Feed & Grain paid $2,100 for the Horse and Pony Club novelty item that included a horse ornament, gift card, apple butter and pie.
In the auction of the Pink Panther novelty item, Washler Garbage and Recycling paid $2,100, only to turn around and offer the item for re-bidding to raise more money for the 4-H program. Steel Dynamics Inc. then matched the $2,100 bid. That shattered the previous Pink Panther record of $1,600.
SDI also made numerous livestock purchases Friday, donating the meat to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Also during Friday’s auction, the Joshua Charles Clifford Memorial Foundation presented awards to four 4-H members. The foundation was established in honor and memory of Clifford, who was killed in an automobile accident in December. Clifford was a longtime 4-H member.
The first of what are anticipated to be many awards were presented to the grand champion and reserve grand champion swine exhibitors. Grand champion barrow exhibitor Carlie Taylor and grand champion gilt exhibitor Baylee Doster each received $500. Reserve grand champions Briar Munsey and Aaron Young each received $250.
“We really appreciate it and look forward to keeping his legacy alive through this foundation,” said foundation spokesperson Taylor Rowe.
