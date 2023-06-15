Autism Awareness Supper
and Fireworks planned
SPENCERVILLE — The annual Autism Awareness Supper and Fireworks event will be held on Saturday, July 1 in Spencerville.
A carry-in supper will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club. Chicken will be provided by Joseph and Ida Schmucker and drinks by Brian and Roberta Carnahan.
After supper, the gathering will head to the home of Robert and Tina Young, 7043 S.R. 1, for the fireworks.
The event is free and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. There will be handicap parking at the Youngs’ and overflow at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, with a shuttle to Youngs’. There will also be a bounce house and games for children prior to the show.
Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to watch the fireworks. If you have a child with autism who would like to be an ambassador or needs an indoor viewing area, contact Tina Young at 318-1670. Any other questions may be directed to Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
