‘Ghostbusters’ to be
screened at Eckhart Park
AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Eckhart Public Library, will host Halloween Movie in the Park at Eckhart Park Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The family-friendly movie, “Ghostbusters,” will be screened. Those attending should bring chairs and blankets. Admission is free and no registration is required.
