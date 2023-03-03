AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in February in DeKalb County.
Wayne Marshall Blankenship, 47, Auburn and Melissa Dawn Coats, 47, Auburn.
William Robert Jones II, 50, Auburn and Angela Louise Schaper, 43, Auburn.
Ronald Webster Lawrence, 62, Alger, Ohio and Toni Lynne Rose, 60, Auburn.
Teunis Pieter Arie Van Dungen, 27, Leamington, Ontario, Canada and Courtney Marie Castator, 25, Garrett.
Chad David Dove, 41, Auburn and Carla Kay Parr, 41, Auburn.
Thomas William Slone, 52, Garrett and Tammy Combs, 57, Garrett.
Jeffrey Allen Charles, 33, Garrett and Sarah Lynne Koldewey, 33, Garrett.
Jared Paul O'Connor, 31, Butler and Britney Kay Ziko, 27, Butler.
Jared Matthew Nichols, 36, Auburn and Christine April Boyd, 34, Fargo, North Dakota.
