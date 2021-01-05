FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis has announced the recipients of academic honors for fall 2020 students.
Awards for undergraduate students consist of the new president's list for students with a semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher and the dean's list for students with a 3.5 to 3.8999 semester GPA.
Another new honor is the graduate honors for master’s and doctoral degree-seeking students with a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Students must earn six or more credit hours in the semester to be eligible for academic honors.
The university said its student body achieved a 6% increase from fall 2019 in undergraduate students achieving academic honors. USF students completed the entire fall 2020 semester on campus in accordance with a response plan developed over the summer.
The award recipients, listed by hometown:
President’s List
Auburn — Katelyn Bender, Megan Moreno;
Garrett — Levi Follett, Celeste Greven, Kole Winebrenner;
Spencerville — Alexander Yoder; and
Waterloo — Aiden Armitage, Shayla Vance.
Dean’s List
Auburn — Baleigh Bolen, Tierra Bowling, Tianna Freeman, Elenore Graber, Alexis Heffelfinger, Kelcie Hutter, Rachael Liberty, Franchesca Magan, Joseph Painter, Kelly Strabala;
Butler — Breanna Casto, Paige Graber, Derric Klotz, Lexis Prough, Kayla Taylor, Xavier Yoder;
Garrett — Grace Cooper, Kayla Hughes, Autumn McDonald, Allison Wichman, Erin Wichman;
Hamilton — Cydney Christensen;
LaOtto — Victoria Bourg, Jillian Garn;
Spencerville — Bo Bearman; and
Waterloo — Summer Dircksen, Emily High.
Graduate Honors
Ashley — Michelle Warner;
Auburn — Caitlin Marlow, Christopher Irwin;
Garrett — Erika Vanengen; and
Waterloo — Kristin Plummer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.