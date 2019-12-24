When starting on your co-parenting journey, thought must be given to what your child(ren) will need from you and the answer is, nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting.
We need to show our child(ren) that although separation and divorce is hard, it does not have to exhibit poor behavior from the two people they look up to. Letting go of the past is key to be able to focus on the future and will get you farther by focusing on solutions to getting this co-parenting thing on track, versus focusing on how you were, or may have been wronged by your ex.
This is the result for many who are or were in the middle of co-parenting fail, myself included. I do share my personal experience story in my presentation Co-Parenting Basics Live "Failure to Flawless" as well as my workshop, but most can relate to having a difficult time removing anger and emotion about their situation resulting in a co-parenting experience that is not pleasant for not only them,but for their child(ren) as well.
The big question to ask is: "What price is my child paying because I am not co-parenting respectfully and responsibly?”
Here is a good time to mention how formula part No. 1, "Make a Choice" every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly, could be used as a tool to help through that issue and then you may begin seeing change.
I am a hopeful optimist about the success of co-parenting, because of my own personal journey and a lot of success comes from acknowledgement of where that change is needed. Let that change start today. I hope you all have a great week.
