AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council and Commissioners Tuesday honored the late Janet L. Ordway Surber for her more than 33 years of service to the citizens of DeKalb County.
The council and commissioners approved a joint memorial resolution in honor of Ordway Surber, who passed away Oct. 16. Council President Rick Ring read the resolution in her honor.
Ordway Surber began her service in government in 1983 as Waterloo Clerk-Treasurer and continued in the role until 1991. She was DeKalb County Treasurer from 1992 to 2000 and served 16 years on the DeKalb County Council from 2000 to 2016.
During her time as Waterloo Clerk-Treasurer, Ordway Surber was instrumental in starting the Waterloo Industrial Park, the resolution states.
In the area of community service, Ordway Surber served the Waterloo United Methodist Church in a number of capacities: trustee, finance chairwoman, Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years, and was a member of the choir.
She was the first woman to join and become a member of the Waterloo Lions Club, serving as zone chairwoman, and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award from the Waterloo Lions Club.
She was a member of the Republican Women’s Club, serving several years as president and precinct committeewoman, and was honored as the Woman of the Year.
“Now therefore, it is hereby resolved by unanimous joint resolution of the DeKalb County Commissioners and the DeKalb County Council that Janet L. Ordway Surber be remembered and honored for her unselfish commitment, vision and service to the citizens of DeKalb County over a period in excess of 33 years,” the resolution states.
The resolution declared Nov. 7 and 8, 2022, as days of official mourning for Ordway Surber, with flags flown at half-mast.
“She was an exceptional servant for DeKalb County. She was a great lady,” Ring said.
