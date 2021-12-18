AUBURN — A man suspected of robbing a Speedway gas station in Auburn in May was arrested Wednesday.
David James Nehmer, 31, of the 38000 block of West Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw, Michigan, was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and intimidation using a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Auburn Police Detective Adam Barton, on May 15 at about 1:11 a.m., a man, later identified as Nehmer, drove what appeared to be a dark-colored Chevrolet Uplander onto the Speedway (west) property at 1117 W. 7th St., parked and entered the store. He purchased coffee using a Visa gift card.
Barton said Nehmer departed the gas station at about 1:30 a.m. At about 1:38 a.m., he arrived at Speedway (east) at 1004 W. 7th St. Nehmer entered the store and spoke with an employee. Barton said Nehmer thrusted forward, leaned across the sales counter with a knife in his right hand, and put the knife to the employee’s neck and chin area, the affidavit said.
Nehmer demanded money from the cash register and the employee fled and activated a silent alarm, according to the affidavit.
Nehmer jumped the counter and chased the employee while she ran out of the front entrance of the store, according to the affidavit. Once outside, the employee yelled for help.
Nehmer returned to the sales counter, took several packages of cigarettes and ran from the store, the affidavit said. An inventory check determined Nehmer stole five packages of cigarettes valued at $34.56, Barton said in the affidavit.
Officers were able to obtain video of the suspect from both Speedway locations. Police in Michigan and Ohio were able to identify photos of the suspect at the Speedway locations as Nehmer, the affidavit said.
After his arrest Wednesday, Nehmer was incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail and held on $100,000 bond.
