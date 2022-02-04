AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital is expanding its presence in DeKalb County.
Friday morning, the hospital announced it has purchased 76.8 acres just outside of Auburn for the construction of a new health care facility.
The property is located at the northwest corner of Interstate 69 and S.R. 8.
Parkview is initiating a collaborative study to evaluate future health care needs for the area, which will help determine the type of facility to be constructed and services that will be offered.
“We are excited to explore new and better ways to deliver care in DeKalb County,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Parkview looks forward to collaborating with city and county leaders as our plans take shape. We are proud to be a part of the area’s continued growth and development, and we look forward to the opportunities this land will create for the well-being of our community.”
In addition to building a new health care facility, Parkview is considering other multi-use developments for the property. These will be determined in accordance with regional development needs, following the study of area health care needs.
