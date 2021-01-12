DeKalb FFA 2020-2021

These DeKalb FFA students took part in state contests in December. Across the top row, from left, are Taylor, Michael Kennedy, Nate Fillenwarth and Matthias Hefty. In the center row, from left, are Will Engelberth and Colton Eads. Across the bottom row, from left, are Bridget Dunn, C. Isaac Schweitzer, Olivia Rigby and Sydney Hefty.

 Contributed

WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA’s entomology team ranked as the first-place senior FFA overall team in last month’s state contest for the fourth year in a row.

Entomology team members are Nate Fillenwarth, Olivia Rigby, Matthias Hefty, Sydney Hefty and C. Isaac Schweitzer.

In individual rankings, Fillenwarth placed third in the state, Rigby placed seventh and Hefty placed ninth.

Entomology contestants complete identification of insect common names and orders and a knowledge quiz.

DeKalb FFA also participated in the crops contest in December placing, as the 33rd senior FFA overall team.

Crops team members are Carlie Taylor, Will Engleberth, Colton Eads and Michael Kennedy.

Crops contestants compete with a knowledge quiz, identification of seeds and crops, and in knowledge of damages and diseases.

DeKalb FFA member Bridget Dunn participated in the forestry contest in December as a junior individual member. Forestry contestants complete identification of common names of leaves and seeds and a knowledge quiz. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.