WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA’s entomology team ranked as the first-place senior FFA overall team in last month’s state contest for the fourth year in a row.
Entomology team members are Nate Fillenwarth, Olivia Rigby, Matthias Hefty, Sydney Hefty and C. Isaac Schweitzer.
In individual rankings, Fillenwarth placed third in the state, Rigby placed seventh and Hefty placed ninth.
Entomology contestants complete identification of insect common names and orders and a knowledge quiz.
DeKalb FFA also participated in the crops contest in December placing, as the 33rd senior FFA overall team.
Crops team members are Carlie Taylor, Will Engleberth, Colton Eads and Michael Kennedy.
Crops contestants compete with a knowledge quiz, identification of seeds and crops, and in knowledge of damages and diseases.
DeKalb FFA member Bridget Dunn participated in the forestry contest in December as a junior individual member. Forestry contestants complete identification of common names of leaves and seeds and a knowledge quiz.
