AUBURN — A Garrett man faces multiple charges after he was arrested by Auburn Police at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday following a pursuit.
Sterling Bastin, 55, has been charged with being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony; resisting in a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; a habitual offender enhancement; and has an active warrant out of LaGrange County, police said.
Police attempted to stop Bastin for a traffic violation on Interstate 69 around the 330-mile marker north of Auburn when the pursuit began.
Police said Bastin fled and led police on a pursuit that ended when Bastin lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch in the area of C.R. 27 and C.R. 6, just south of Ashley.
According to a news release, Auburn Police Officer Justin James conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle with his K9 partner. The dog alerted to an odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle, finding methamphetamine.
Police said there were no injuries in the pursuit.
