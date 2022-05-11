WATERLOO — It is a dream that has been 20 years in the making — a park to honor veterans in the Town of Waterloo.
That dream of the Waterloo Park Board and town administration will begin to come to fruition Saturday with a kickoff fundraising party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park located off Center Street on the town’s west side.
The development of the park began with Town Manager Pam Howard’s predecessor, Tena Woenker, who came across documents pertaining to a park dedicated to veterans in the community.
Howard said she got the ball rolling in 2018 raising funds to construct a dog park, sledding hill, pond and trail on the property at the corner of Center and Walnut streets. The 7 acres of land sits north of the town’s water facility and is owned by the town.
Saturday’s event is a kickoff as the town attempts to raise $307,890 for the construction of a veterans monument and parking lot on the grounds. The park will feature an 8-foot veterans memorial, which is being designed by Kammerer Dynamics Inc. of Kendallville. It will also feature benches representing each of the five military branches. A parking lot will also be started on site with around 25 parking spaces for this phase.
“It is awesome,” Howard said. “For us to be at this point now is kind of exciting for our park board. They are wanting to get it done for the community and DeKalb County.”
Phase II of the project would include a splash pad and restrooms. Phase III will include pickleball courts and potentially an ice rink installation near the sledding hill.
Howard is hoping to be able to raise the funds yet this year, with hopes of starting Phase II in 2023.
Saturday’s event will begin with a fishing tournament for children at 10 a.m. Children who wish to participate must bring their own poles and bait. Prizes for the largest fish will be awarded in two age groupings. Each winner will receive a new fishing pole from The Angler in Helmer.
At 11 a.m., a short veterans ceremony is being planned with details still hanging in the balance. Howard said she is hoping to have the Auburn American Legion on hand to post the colors before the playing of the National Anthem. She is also looking for a veteran to deliver a short speech.
Space Junk will take the stage after the ceremony to entertain those in attendance. The Waterloo Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and chips for a donation and several different raffle items will be given away.
A silent auction will be held for a custom fire pit donated by Mike and Erin Medina which features four of the branches of the military. The fire pit bundle includes two chairs, two pudgy pie makers, wood, two hot dog forks and a lantern.
Donations to the park can be made at the DeKalb County Community Foundation or the Waterloo Town Hall.
