WATERLOO — While remaining optimistic, it would be premature to make any guarantees about what next fall will look like as DeKalb Central schools return for a new year, Superintendent Steve Teders told the school board Tuesday night.
Teders’ commentary came at the end of the April school board meeting, as he shared questions he has received from families and community members regarding COVID-19 updates and protocols.
“We’re a little under four months from the start of next school year,” Teders noted. “Right now we’re getting to the period where people are becoming more and more focused on what does the start of next school year look like, which isn’t surprising.”
Teders said that as the district enters the last few weeks of the school year, it is “working frantically” to provide experiences that the schools expect for their students and also what students expect. That includes an in-person prom, in-person graduation and field days.
“Things that we were not able to do last year — and we’re trying to make every effort to get the kids the opportunities that we know they deserve, they need, they crave, they want throughout the entire year that has been anything but normal,” Teders said about the events.
Teders said he receives questions on topics including face masks, recess, lunch in cafeterias, volunteers in buildings, field days and field trips.
“As we start to plan for the fall, we obviously have to take into consideration the worst-case scenario,” Teders said.
“We’re going to hope for the best. We’re going to continue to encourage the protocols that we have in place currently — the proper hygiene, the social distancing. We know the mask mandate from the governor is in effect until the end of June,” Teders said.
“We know that as a community we’re going to come together. We’re going to have conversations about what the fall is going to look like.”
Teders said the district will receive input and guidance from medical professionals, the state, and the CDC.
“To make any guarantees about what next fall looks like right now would be premature,” Teders said.
“I’m very optimistic most of the time … and so I operate under that mindset that we’re going to hope for the best in the fall. We will be prepared to handle whatever comes our way. We’re going to hope to handle whatever happens in the fall the best possible way we can.
“It’s premature to make any decisions. … We will adjust, we will adapt, we will communicate with our parents, with our community, with our school board, and we will plan accordingly as we get into next school year,” Teders added.
Board President Heather Krebs agreed it is premature to make any determinations about next school year.
“We do always plan to adjust to whatever circumstances arise. But I think we’re all hopeful for next year,” Krebs said.
“The best we can do right now is stay the course, do what we’ve been doing, get through the end of the school year successfully, and be ready for whatever comes at us in August.”
