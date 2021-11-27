WATERLOO — A website featuring the art work of DeKalb High School graduate Oliver Benbow has been launched at apartanddesign.collegeboard.org/2021-ap-art-and-design-digital-exhibit.
Benbow’s work was selected to be featured on the College Board AP national gallery for art and design website earlier this year.
Benbow is a 2021 DeKalb graduate and completed the piece as part of a portfolio for an AP studio art class while at DeKalb.
His art work was one of 50 pieces selected from across the country for the digital exhibit.
