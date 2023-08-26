Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival highlights
Today, Aug. 26
Cheers to the Festival, Supercharged!
6-9 p.m., Praxis Detailing/FUEL Social Club, 220 W. Ensley Ave., Auburn. $50 per person, two drinks included with admission in addition to cash bar.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Annual Garage Cruise
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Auburn and surrounding areas. $10 for entire tour or $5 per garage. Visit the National Auto & Truck Museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, for tickets or more information call 925-9100.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Annual ACD Festival Hoosier Tour
8:30 a.m., tour leaves from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for a two-day trip throughout the region. This year’s tour will head south to visit Anderson and Carmel. Free to spectators, pre-registration required for participants.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
16th annual Auburn Auction (preview)
Doors open at 9 a.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn.
Destination Auburn car corral, automotive swap meet and lifestyle vendors.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. Outside events are free to spectators.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Fall swap meet
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn. Free to spectators; $25 space rental.
16th annual Auburn Auction
Doors open at 9 a.m., car and memorabilia auction begins at 11 a.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn.
Destination Auburn car corral, automotive swap meet and lifestyle vendors,
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. Outside events are free to spectators.
Kick-off luncheon and celebration
Noon, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Willennar Hall. $20 per person. Tickets are required and can be purchased at the ACD Festival office or online at acdfestival.org.
The 9th Street Experience
Evening, 9th Street near the Auburn Hotel, free.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Factory meet and greet,
6-11 p.m., Auburn Moose Family Center, 10th and Main streets. Admission is free; food and drink available for purchase.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum annual benefit and celebration, 6-10 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. $150 per person. For tickets, and more information, call 925-1444 or visit automobilemuseum.org/events/museum-programs.
Friday, Sept. 1
Pancake and sausage breakfast, 7 -10 a.m., National Auto and Truck Museum north parking lot. Donations to support the NATM museum are appreciated.
ACD Club swap meet, 7 a.m. to noon, Auburn Skate Park parking lot near Eckhart Park, free.
Fall Swap Meet, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn. Free to spectators; $25 space rental.
16th annual Auburn Auction,
Doors open at 9 a.m., car and memorabilia auction begins at 11 a.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn.
Destination Auburn car corral, automotive swap meet and lifestyle vendors, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. Outside events are free to spectators.
Downtown cruise-in, Vehicle parking and registration begins at 10 a.m. at the north gate (5th and Main streets) and at the south gate (11th and Main streets), Downtown Auburn, courthouse square. $15 per vehicle; free for spectators
The 9th Street Experience
Evening, 9th Street near the Auburn Hotel, free.
Panel Jam Auto Art Show,
Begins at noon, courthouse square event tent. Free for spectators; prices vary for pinstriping of items.
Sundaes on Friday ice cream social, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., near the corner of 7th and Main streets, $2 per scoop.
Night At The Museum Dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne Street. $50 per adult; $20 per child. Pre-registration is suggested and can be completed at acdclub.org.
Cruise-in concert, Live music from 6-11 p.m., courthouse square, free.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Annual ACD Club car show, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eckhart Park. $5 for adults; $3 for children; free for ages 3 and under.
Fall swap meet, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn. Free to spectators; $25 space rental.
16th annual Auburn Auction, Doors open at 9 a.m., car and memorabilia auction begins at 11 a.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn.
Destination Auburn car corral, automotive swap meet and lifestyle vendors,
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. Outside events are free to spectators.
Pre-parade entertainment,
11 a.m., performance by the Auburn Community Band, courthouse square, free.
Parade of Classics, 1 p.m., through Auburn streets, concluding at the courthouse square, free.
The 9th Street Experience
Evening, 9th Street near the Auburn Hotel, free.
Ticket to Ride, 4-5:30 p.m., 7th Street around the James Cultural Plaza, multiple cars will be available for rides. Car selection is based on availability, one ride per person, free.
Fast & Fabulous, 5-7p.m., courthouse square, more than 100 modern exotic and sports cars will be on display, free.
Fast and Fabulous concert,
6-11 p.m., live music, courthouse square, free.
The Gatsby Gala Ball, 7-11 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, $35 for individuals, $65 for couples.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Aero & Wing Car Invitational, Noon to 3 p.m., cars will stage at the ACDA Museum Plaza prior to the event, ending at the courthouse square, free.
